SpaceX launches two rockets in a weekend

SpaceX launched and landed two Falcon 9 rockets this past weekend.

On Friday, the company launched a refurbished Falcon 9 rocket which carried Bulgaria’s first communications satellite to orbit. It then landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX then launched a new Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, which sent a payload of 10 communications satellites into orbit.

The second rocket featured titanium grid fins, which can withstand re-entry heating better than the previous aluminium design.

Both launches and booster landings were successful despite challenging weather conditions.

This weekend’s launches follow an announcement by SpaceX that it plans to speed up its launch schedule.

Sped up version of today’s rocket landing on the Droneship Just Read the Instructions (guess it did) A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

