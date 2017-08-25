SpaceX launches 12th Falcon 9 rocket this year

SpaceX launched and recovered its Falcon 9 rocket on 24 August – its 12th successful launch of the rocket this year.

The launch vehicle carried the FORMOSAT-5 satellite, delivering it to orbit where it was deployed.

The Falcon 9 first stage separated from the second stage of the vehicle following the primary burn, and headed back to Earth for recovery.

The booster then landed on a SpaceX barge in the Pacific Ocean – the ninth successful first-stage recovery for SpaceX this year.

SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket in November.

Now read: Elon Musk unveils the SpaceX spacesuit