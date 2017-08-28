German team wins Hyperloop Pod competition

The Warr team from the Technical University of Munich took first place at SpaceX’s recent Hyperloop Pod competition, reported Engadget.
The team’s Hyperloop pod reached a top speed of 323km/h before halting at the end of a 1.25km track.
Warr’s pod was built for the competition, weighing 80kg and powered by a 50kW motor.
The Hyperloop system is being designed by Tesla and SpaceX, and consists of a large vacuum tube through which electrically-powered pods can travel with minimal resistance.
Hyperloop pod run by team WARR pic.twitter.com/ntaMsoxkZE
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2017
