Screen for cancer using a smartphone selfie

University of Washington researchers have developed an app that could allow people to screen for pancreatic cancer and other diseases using a smartphone selfie.

The app, BiliScreen, uses a smartphone camera, computer vision algorithms, and machine learning to detect increased bilirubin levels in the white part of the eye (sclera).

Jaundice, a yellow discoloration of the skin and eyes caused by a buildup of bilirubin, is an early symptom of pancreatic cancer.

The ability to detect signs of jaundice when bilirubin levels are minimally elevated could enable screening for at-risk individuals.

The app calculates the colour information from the sclera and correlates it with bilirubin levels using machine learning algorithms.

BiliScreen – used in conjunction with a box that controls the eye’s exposure to light – correctly identified cases of concern 89.7% of the time in initial tests.

To account for different lighting conditions, BiliScreen was tested with two accessories – paper glasses printed with coloured squares to help calibrate colour, and a 3D-printed box that blocks out ambient lighting.

The box accessory – similar to a Google Cardboard – led to better results.