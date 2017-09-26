Australia to start its own space agency

The Australian government has detailed plans to establish a space agency.

Australia has been a participant in the space industry, but has never had its own national agency.

“A national space agency will ensure we have a strategic long-term plan that supports the development and application of space technologies and grows our domestic space industry,” said acting industry minister Michaelia Cash.

Cash said more details would be announced later this week. A charter for the Australian national space agency will be drawn up by the end of March 2018.

