Russia and the US will build a moon base

NASA and Roscosmos have announced they will work together on space exploration ventures.
NASA said they share a common vision for space exploration and will work on new projects – including the Deep Space Gateway.
The Deep Space Gateway is a project planned by NASA involving the placement of a space station in lunar space.
The lunar base will serve as a staging area for interplanetary missions and is a key component in getting humans to Mars.
NASA said it has been evaluating habitation concepts for the gateway and for deep space transport.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.