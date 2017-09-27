Russia and the US will build a moon base

27 September 2017

NASA and Roscosmos have announced they will work together on space exploration ventures.

NASA said they share a common vision for space exploration and will work on new projects – including the Deep Space Gateway.

The Deep Space Gateway is a project planned by NASA involving the placement of a space station in lunar space.

The lunar base will serve as a staging area for interplanetary missions and is a key component in getting humans to Mars.

NASA said it has been evaluating habitation concepts for the gateway and for deep space transport.

