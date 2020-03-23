Important stats about the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there are 402 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Africa.

This is the biggest daily increase of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country – up 128 from 274 on Sunday.

Apart from the big jump in coronavirus cases, the Northern Cape has also reported its first official infection.

The rapid increase in infections means that many people are eagerly awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address this evening on measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The Gauteng Provincial Government has also started to close public facilities to help stop the spread of the virus.

The closures include museums, art centres, swimming pools, braai and picnic spots, and camping sites.

Other closed facilities in the province include community halls, stadiums, sports fields, and nature reserves.

COVID-19 coronavirus statistics

While the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is valuable, other statistics like the number of new cases per day and cases per province are equally important.

Here are some of the important statistics which show the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Total number of confirmed cases

Total number of confirmed cases in Gauteng

Total number of confirmed cases in the Western Cape

Total number of confirmed cases in KwaZulu-Natal

Number of new confirmed cases per day

Number of new tests per day

Percentage of positive tests per day

Ages of infections

Infections per province