37,525 cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that there are now 37,525 recorded cases of COVID-19 in South Africa.

This is an increase of 1,713 cases over the last 24 hours.

The minister added that the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the country is now 792, with the total number of recoveries standing at 19.862.

A total of 785,979 tests have been processed to date, of which 24,445 tests have been conducted over the last 24 hours.

“Regrettably we report 37 more COVID-19-related deaths: 7 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in KwaZulu-Natal, and 29 in the Western Cape,” Mkhize said.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.”

Mkhize noted that the same pattern which drow up the outbreak in the Western Cape is building up in the Eastern Cape, with the two provinces now comprising 78% of all positive coronavirus cases recorded to date.

“Additional attention is being directed to the Eastern Cape to ensure the province can adequately respond to limit the escalation of infection,” he said.

The full provincial breakdown is detailed in the table below.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 24,657 597 Gauteng 4,567 33 Eastern Cape 4,526 95 KwaZulu-Natal 2,707 54 Free State 319 8 Limpopo 200 3 North West 314 1 Mpumalanga 137 0 Northern Cape 93 1 Unknown 5 0

Regulations ruled unconstitutional

On 2 June, the Gauteng High Court declared that the alert level 3 and level 4 regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.

The Gauteng High Court suspended the declaration of invalidity of the regulations for 14 days.

The court has directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), in consultation with other ministers, to amend, review, and republish the regulations.

This means that while the lockdown rules have been declared unconstitutional, they will remain in effect until such time the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has amended and republished the regulations.

The Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) said the Cabinet will study the judgement on alert level 3 and alert level 4 regulations.