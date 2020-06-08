Big wave of COVID-19 cases coming – Here are the hotspots in Joburg and Cape Town

COVID-19 cases recorded in South Africa have increased by 2,312 in the past 24 hours, with the total number standing at 48,285 as of 7 June.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths recorded nationwide has risen to 998, which is an increase of 46 over the past 24 hours.

This data shows continued growth in the average number of daily cases recorded in the country, and experts have warned that a big wave of coronavirus cases will hit the country soon.

University of the Witwatersrand vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi has warned that the Eastern Cape and other high-risk provinces such as Gauteng should brace themselves for a big wave of infection.

Madhi said that the Eastern Cape will be in the same position that the Western Cape finds itself in now in only two weeks, and Gauteng will see these levels of COVID-19 infection in four weeks’ time.

In his daily newsletter for 8 June, President Cyril Ramaphosa echoed these concerns, stating that he was concerned by the rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 infections.

“Like many South Africans, I too have been worried as I watch these figures keep rising,” Ramaphosa said.

“While these numbers are broadly in line with what the various models had projected, there is a big difference between looking at a graph on a piece of paper and seeing real people becoming infected, some getting ill and some dying.”

“We can draw some comfort from the knowledge that the nation-wide lockdown in achieving the objective we had of delaying the spread of the virus and that it gave us time to prepare our health facilities and interventions for the expected spike in infections.”

According to the latest national case numbers, the Western Cape remains the province with the highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases and deaths nationwide.

It is followed by the Eastern Cape with 5,974 cases and 101 deaths, and Gauteng with 5,946 cases and 47 deaths.

A number of areas within Gauteng and the Western Cape have been classified as hotspots, and the government has said it will divert resources to these areas in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

Below is the national breakdown of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, as well as the provincial hotspot maps published by Gauteng and Western Cape health departments.

Provincial breakdown

The table below shows the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in each province as of 7 June 2020.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 31,824 774 Eastern Cape 5,974 101 Gauteng 5,946 47 KwaZulu-Natal 3,108 61 Free State 361 9 Limpopo 227 3 North West 523 1 Mpumalanga 189 1 Northern Cape 114 1 Unknown 19 0

Gauteng

Hotspot areas in Gauteng include the Johannesburg inner city, Sandton, Soweto, Randburg, and various districts within Ekurhuleni.

The images below show the distribution of COVID-19 cases across Gauteng as of 6 June 2020.

Western Cape

Hotspot areas in the Western Cape include Tygerberg, Khayelitsha, Klipfontein, Cape Town South, and Mitchells Plain.

The Western Cape Department of Health maintains an interactive dashboard which details the distribution of cases in the province.

The image below details the distribution of COVID-19 cases across the Western Cape as of 6 June 2020.