Suspected bubonic plague case in China

A hospital in northern China’s Inner Mongolia reported one suspected case of bubonic plague on Saturday, according to a statement on the local health commission’s website.

A third-level warning alert was issued on Sunday; the warning period will extend to the end of this year.

The Bayannaoer health commission warned of the risks of human-to-human infection from the plague and urged people in the city to take precautions.

COVID-19 continues to spread

COVID-19 meanwhile continues to spread in South Africa, with there now being 196,750 total cases in the country.

This is an increase of 8,773 cases since Saturday, while there have now been 3,199 casualties in South Africa as a result of the virus.

Over 1.83 million tests have been conducted in the country, with 38,083 being conducted over the last 24-hour period.

Reporting with Bloomberg