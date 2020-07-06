Photos from outer space – South African cities at night

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley has posted photos from the International Space Station (ISS) of South African cities at night, including Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria.

Hurley is an experienced astronaut having piloted two space shuttle missions, including the final flight of the space shuttle program.

He is also the spacecraft commander on the first crewed flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon which launched May 30, 2020.

Known as NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2, the mission is an end-to-end test flight to validate the SpaceX crew transportation system, including launch, in-orbit, docking, and landing operations.

The spacecraft soft-docked with the International Space Station on 31 May and has been at the ISS for just over a month.

Hurley and joint operations commander for the mission, Robert Behnken, is set to return to Earth in August.

During his time at the ISS, Hurley has posted numerous photos of Earth on his Twitter feed and Instagram account.

His latest photos are of South African cities at night – Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria – tagged with the International Space Station as the location.

Cape Town

Joburg

Pretoria