NASA delays first regular SpaceX commercial crewed flight

NASA and SpaceX delayed the launch of their first regular commercial crew flight by a day because of weather conditions that could threaten recovery operations at sea if the Dragon capsule has to abort the flight during ascent.

SpaceX will send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday evening instead of Saturday “due to onshore winds and recovery operations,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted Friday after a readiness review.

The Crew-1 launch is now scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 7:27 p.m. on Sunday, with docking at the station planned for 27 hours later.

The trip will be SpaceX’s first regular crew rotation to the orbiting lab, three months after the company completed a high-profile trial run.

NASA has contingencies for crew rescue operations along the U.S. East Coast and across the North Atlantic if a mishap forces the Dragon capsule to eject from the rocket. That makes sea conditions important during launch planning.

For Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and founder Elon Musk, the flight caps almost two decades of efforts to fly people as well as cargo.

The Dragon and SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket won NASA approval for regular crewed missions this week, making them the first vehicles the U.S. has certified to carry humans since the Space Shuttle, which was retired in 2011.

“I hope people realize this isn’t just another launch — this is something a lot bigger,” Michael Hopkins, commander of the Crew-1 mission scheduled for Saturday, said in a NASA post on Tumblr. “Hopefully it’s setting the stage, one of those first steps to getting us to the Moon and on to Mars.”

Beyond becoming the U.S. space agency’s first regular commercial launch, the Crew-1 mission is also the first NASA-staffed mission licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The regulator is assuming responsibility for public safety because the flight will be conducted by a commercial company.

NASA on Friday investigated Musk’s recent contacts with key agency personnel after he tweeted late Thursday that he might be infected with the new coronavirus. His health won’t affect the launch, Bridenstine told the Washington Post, and Musk won’t attend the launch.

Astronauts typically self-quarantine for two weeks before a flight.

Hopkins, 51, an Air Force colonel and test pilot, will make his second sojourn to the space station, seven years after his first. He will be joined by three others on the mission:

Shannon Walker , 55, a physicist and Houston native, will serve her second stint on the orbiting lab.

55, a physicist and Houston native, will serve her second stint on the orbiting lab. Victor Glover , 44, a Navy pilot from California, will be taking his first flight to space. He will be the first Black astronaut to stay on the space station for a full six-month rotation, according to NASA.

44, a Navy pilot from California, will be taking his first flight to space. He will be the to stay on the space station for a full six-month rotation, according to NASA. Soichi Noguchi, 55, a Japanese astronaut and aeronautical engineer, has the most space experience among the crew and will become one of the very few people to leave the Earth on three vehicles: Russia’s Soyuz, the retired NASA Space Shuttle and the SpaceX Dragon.

The four astronauts will push the space station to maximum occupancy when they join the three people already there.

That will require changes in how mission controllers schedule the daily exercise regimen for each crew member.

There will also be a squeeze on personal quarters where the astronauts sleep and have time to themselves.

The space station currently has a half-dozen crew berths, and NASA is completing work on a seventh. In the meantime, Hopkins will sleep aboard the Dragon capsule.

