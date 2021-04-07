Inside Pretoria’s new R470-million high tech private hospital

Growthpoint Properties has announced the completion of a new R470-million “first-of-its-kind” specialised surgical hospital in Pretoria.

The Cintocare Hospital in the Menlyn Maine precinct is the first 5-star rated green hospital in Africa, and the fifth in the world which offers a specialised surgical mix and clinical business model.

The hospital is a clinical centre of excellence focused exclusively on head, neck, spinal and vascular surgery, with no emergency facilities.

Construction on the hospital began in July 2018 and was completed as scheduled at the end of 2020.

The 29,000m² hospital building comprises seven levels – three for parking, one for the plant room, and three clinical and consulting levels.

It offers a 100-bed capacity which can be expanded to 160 beds.

The facility’s medical professionals have access to state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

Disciplines offered include neurological and spinal surgeons, maxillofacial and oral surgeons, ear, nose and throat surgeons, plastic and reconstructive surgeons and a vascular surgeon, as well as specialist physicians, paediatricians, and an intensivist.

The hospital’s other services include radiology, pathology, physiotherapy, audiology, and speech and swallowing therapy.

15 consulting rooms and five theatres are available, including one hybrid theatre that features advanced medical imaging devices allowing for minimally invasive surgery.

There is also a pharmacy which uses a robotic dispensing system, allowing for safe and seamless automated storage and delivery of prescriptions to patients.

As Africa’s first certified green hospital, Cintocare incorporates sustainable design and management features.

This has earned it a 5 Green Star Custom Healthcare design certification from the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA).

These features include an HVAC system which places infection control and indoor air quality at the fore, while also ensuring increased maintenance access to keep it functioning optimally.

Other green building features include:

High levels of thermal comfort for 95% of the usable area.

A recycling waste storage facility.

Metering of energy and water use.

A rainwater storage tank for routine fire protection.

Entryway walk-off mats which capture particulates from occupants’ shoes.

Furthermore, the inclusion of as much natural daylight as possible was regarded as critical.

The hospital’s glazed façade ensures that 92% of the bedded areas have access to daylight and external views.

In addition, Cintocare is South Africa’s first hospital to generate its own oxygen on demand using an installed PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plant.

Growthpoint said healthcare facilities with green designs offered many benefits, including a 15% faster recovery rate, 22% reduction in need for pain medication, 11% reduction in secondary infections and an 8.5% reduction in hospital stays.

Below are photos of the new Cintocare Hospital in Menlyn Maine, Pretoria.