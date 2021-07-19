Good news about Covid-19 third wave in South Africa — but it’s not over

All of the indicators currently show that South Africa’s third wave of coronavirus infections is subsiding, CSIR researcher Jabu Mtsweni has stated.

However, the wave is still far from over, and Mtsweni recommended that people remain vigilant.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported last night that 11,215 new Covid-19 cases were identified in South Africa in the past 24 hours, representing a 29.3% positivity rate.

A further 183 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities to 66,859.

Mtsweni highlighted that the average number of new Covid-19 cases reported in South Africa over the past week has declined by 24% and that the number of active cases has declined by 11%.

Over the past seven days, the average number of tests has declined by 24%, and the number of vaccine doses administered per day has also declined by 14%.

These declines were likely caused by the riots in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, based on reports.

According to several reports, many vaccine centres in the greater Durban area had to close.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) also told Spotlight that the unrest impacted its operations in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

It is working with private laboratories to help with Covid-19 PCR testing, though it said that the demand for tests was very low across KwaZulu-Natal last week.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also expressed concern that the recent looting and public violence in South Africa could lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s director for Africa, told Bloomberg last week that the days of rioting may exacerbate the situation of a very severe wave.

“The government has to brace itself, and we in the WHO will be preparing to see an increase in the cases again,” Moeti stated.