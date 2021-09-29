Good news about new Covid–19 variant in South Africa

A new variant of the coronavirus that causes Covid–19, dubbed C.1.2, does not appear to be gaining a foothold in South Africa.

Citing Network for Genomic Surveillance South Africa (NGS-SA) researcher Richard Lessells, Netwerk24 reported that the variant appears to be in decline in South Africa.

Lessells said it does not look as though the new variant can hold its own against the Delta variant that currently dominates in the country.

Researchers first published their findings regarding the C.1.2 variant in August, identifying it as a potential “variant of interest”.

They said the variant had a concerning number of mutations associated with increased transmissibility, neutralisation resistance, and disease severity.

The variant had been detected across most of South Africa’s provinces and ten other countries, leading researchers to publish a paper on C.1.2, even though it was early in the study of the new variant.

“It is early days as only 95 genomes have been published at GISAID. However, we found that in this pandemic, [it is crucial to] share info quicker than later,” KRISP director at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Tulio de Oliveira said at the time.

NGS-SA data published earlier this month showed that the proportion of Covid–19 infections caused by the C.1.2 variant increased from almost nothing in May to around 3% in July.

Prevalence of the C.1.2 variant decreased to 2% in August, and Lessells said the latest data from samples taken in September suggests it has continued to fall.

However, even though C.1.2 variant has not taken hold in South Africa, that doesn’t mean another variant might not emerge, South African Medical Association chair Angelique Coetzee warned.

Should a new variant not emerge to challenge Delta, South Africa could avoid a major resurgence of Covid–19 in the fourth wave predicted for December.

Speaking to National Institute of Communicable Diseases epidemiologist Harry Moultrie, Netwerk24 reported that this would depend on whether people’s immunity has waned in the intervening months.