We compared bottled water with tap water — with surprising results

MyBroadband performed reagent tests on popular bottled water brands and tap water which revealed that there is no significant difference.

Bottled water has become popular in South Africa, partly because people believe it is much cleaner than the water you get from your taps at home.

To see whether this is the case, we used reagent testing strips to test fourteen different parameters in water samples from bottled water and tap water.

The strips test basic parameters such as water hardness, pH, and the presence of various chemicals and minerals.

Some of these chemicals are expected in low levels in drinking water, while others can be very dangerous.

The strips do not test for any bacteria, though. This means the reagent test used in this experiment is not a conclusive test on whether water is safe to drink.

We tested tap water from both Midstream Estate and a house in Pretoria East. We also tested water from the Reverse Osmosis filter in the same house.

For the bottled water samples, we used four different brands: Bonaqua, Aquelle, Valpré, and H2O.

Each sample was tested with three different reagent test strips, with the average value used as a result.

The test strips are compared to a colour scale with fixed values for each test. This limits the resolution of the tests, but big differences would easily be visible.

None of the water samples showed dangerous chemical levels. Iron, lead, nitrate, nitrite, bromine, total chlorine, and cyanuric acid showed zero on all the tests.

All the samples, except the Pretoria tap water and the RO water, showed very low levels of copper — 1mg/l or less. This is considered a safe level.

Only the Midstream tap water showed a little free chlorine, but this is also safe and can prevent bacterial growth.

Fluoride was detected in some of the samples, especially in the Midstream tap water. However, the test has a very rough scale with colours very close to one another, so this may not be completely accurate.

The most significant differences between the samples are the pH, total alkalinity, and hardness.

The pH measures how acidic or basic the water is based on the Hydrogen ion activity, with 7 being neutral.

A wide range of pH is acceptable for drinking water. While there are no official guidelines, 6.5 to 9.5 are common figures. Values above 10 or below 4 can cause severe irritation to humans.

The total alkalinity measures the ability of the water to neutralise acidity and should be roughly in line with the pH measurement.

The hardness of the water indicates dissolved minerals in the water supply.

While the health effects of water hardness are highly dependent on the exact mineral content, harder water tends to leave precipitants in devices like kettles. Softer water tends to be a lower pH and is more corrosive to pipes and the like.

Based on these tests, summarised in the table below, there seems to be little difference between bottled water and tap water which are both safe to drink.