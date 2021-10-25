Tech giants underreport greenhouse gas emissions — study

Big tech companies, including IBM, SAP, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are underreporting their carbon footprint, according to a study published in the Journal of Nature Communications.

The study revealed inconsistencies in how large companies report their greenhouse gas emissions.

These reports on greenhouse gas emissions are increasingly relevant as large corporations are scrutinised for their environmental impacts.

This research comes from the Technical University of Munich and focuses on scope-3 emissions from 56 players in the tech industry.

Scope-3 includes indirect emissions such as business travel, employee commuting, and operations-related transportation.

The study found that these large corporations failed to report approximately half of their emissions on average.

Some companies, such as IBM, varied the reporting of their footprint based on audience.

Christian Stoll, a researcher involved in the study, indicated that some companies, including Alphabet Inc., were consistent in the way they report their carbon footprint but failed to include certain emissions.

The study concluded that these large corporations need to improve the reporting of their carbon footprints.