When you can expect to get your Pfizer or J&J booster shot

South Africa’s Department of Health will begin administering booster shots for those fully vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from January 2022.

The department’s deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp confirmed the government’s vaccine booster plans during a media briefing on Friday morning.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved using a third dose (booster) of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for individuals 18 and over on Wednesday.

This came after it had analysed data from Pfizer on the safety and efficacy of the booster shot.

According to Sahpra’s approval, the third dose must be administered six months after the second.

“That means that the first qualifiers for booster doses in South Africa will be after 28 December [2021], because that is six months from the time that the first people got their second dose,” Crisp explained.

He added that because the health department did not envisage introducing a major new programme around New Year’s Day, the administering of Pfizer booster would begin in January 2022.

That would happen after the Vaccine Ministerial Advisory Committee (VMAC) had aligned its recommendation with Sahpra’s approval.

As was the case with the initial rollout, people will become eligible in a phased manner based on their age.

Therefore, the people aged 60 years and older would be the first to become eligible for the booster. The programme will then be opened to other age groups in the months after that.

Crisp also said those who received the Johnsson & Johnnson single-dose vaccine could expect their booster shot to be available soon.

Currently, healthcare workers are being given a second dose of the J&J vaccine as part of the Sisonke 2 Trial, which started on 20 October and is running until 17 December 2021.

This project is being used to test the efficacy and safety of a J&J booster and has so far seen more than 200,000 people get a second shot of the vaccine.

Crisp confirmed that Sahpra received the full data package from J&J on Thursday that it needed to consider making a recommendation on the use of the booster for other groups.

“Sahpra is very familiar with this vaccine and very familiar with the data, and the people who work there have worked with this data, including the Sisonke and ensemble studies,” Crisp said.

“So we are anticipating that together with the WHO [World Health Organisation] reviewed data that is available, Sahpra is expediting the review over the weekend so that recommendations can be finalised next week.”

Crisp said the VMAC would be on standby to make its recommendation, and he anticipated that the rollout of the J&J booster could, therefore, begin as early as next week or the week after that.

He added that it would depend on the timing of the outcomes of the committee’s approvals.

Now read: South Africans should not be paying R850 for a Covid test