South African scientist Sandile Cele has successfully grown the omicron variant of the coronavirus under laboratory conditions.

This has allowed the lab, led by Alex Sigal, to test the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine on the variant.

Alex Sigal is a member of faculty at the Africa Health Research Institute and associate professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

His lab found that the un-boosted Pfizer vaccine protects adequately against severe Covid–19 caused by the omicron variant.

However, the omicron variant has extensive but incomplete escape of the vaccine, meaning Comirnaty does not provide good protection from infection by the variant.

Sigal presented his lab’s findings during a Department of Health media briefing on Friday.

He said that Cele was the first researcher in the world to grow the omicron variant.

A preprint of the research has been published to MedRxiv.

South African Medical Research Council president and CEO Glenda Gray said they would be able to provide formal feedback on the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming week.

She said that so far, data from healthcare workers vaccinated as part of the Sisonke programme indicated that the J&J vaccine remains effective.

“What we can see from the breakthrough infections… the majority of these are mild. Very few have gone into hospital, and of those who have, the hospital stay has been around 2.4 days [on average],” Gray stated.

She also complimented Sigal’s team on their work analysing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“Congratulations on growing the virus in record speed and showing us the data we critically need to help inform our future policy,” Gray said.

More good news during the briefing was that despite a surge in positive Covid–19 cases in South Africa, hospital admissions around the country remain relatively low.

Michelle Groome from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) presented their hospital surveillance data, showing that hospital admissions are low relative to the number of people infected with the coronavirus.

Deaths also remain relatively low, but Groome cautioned that an increase in deaths could be lagging the unprecedented surge of new Covid–19 cases in South Africa.

She also showed data indicating that the number of patients in ICU, on oxygen, or on ventilators remain relatively low.

Mathabo Mathebula, the CEO of Steve Biko Academic Hospital, corroborated Groome’s data with her observations on the ground.

Mathebula also provided data on the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated Covid–19 patients currently in their wards.

Based on their observations, she said that vaccination makes Covid–19 symptoms almost non-exist.

If you are vaccinated, you are unlikely to need hospitalisation, oxygen, or the ICU, Mathebula stated.