Water “ATMs” hydrate South African communities

Johannesburg entrepreneur, Murendeni Mafumo, has developed water “ATMs” to supply purified water to communities at the cost of R1 per litre.

With water “ATMs” already installed in Burgerfort and Giyani in Limpopo, Klarinet in Mpumalanga, Temba in Hammanskraal, and Johannesburg, Mafumo’s company has big plans to roll out twenty new units in 2022.

MyBroadband reached out to Mafumo, who runs Kusini Water, to learn more about the company and its plans.

“Our water ATMs help bring clean water closer to homes in high-density population areas within SADC [Southern African Development Community],” Mafumo said.

According to Mafumo, their 20 new water ATMs will be rolling out in these areas:

Maseru in Lesotho

Vhembe in Limpopo

Escort in KwaZulu-Natal

Gauteng

Zimbabwe

Zambia

Mafumo also indicated the company’s plans over the next three years.

“With the new funding received we’ll be trying to cover the entire SADC region in 3 years,” he said.

“We also have a partnership with the Beverage Association building 20 social impact sites around the country.”

Kusini Water’s purification points use a filter comprised of a mechanical nano-filter with an activated carbon block in the centre.

“That means it physically separates particles from your water by trapping them inside the membrane,” the company’s website states.

“Because our filter uses a mechanical filtration process, the filter remains safe throughout the entire life of the filter.”

The activated carbon block is made from locally sourced macadamia nutshells to absorb chemicals like chlorine and pesticides.

The submersible pump used to extract groundwater is solar-powered, and after filtration through the macadamia nutshell carbon block, water is filtered for a second time through the nanofibre membrane.

Kusini’s filtration process removes all particles larger than 0.01 microns from the water. This includes E.coli, bacteria, and dissolved solids.

Mafumo has a chemistry qualification and gained experience in water purification while working for the Cities of Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“My background is in research and development and the treatment of sewage,” Mafumo told Rapport.

The funding Mafumo mentioned came from the Vumela Fund, a combined initiative of FNB Business and the consulting firm Edge Growth.

The funding helped him expand to all South African provinces, excluding the Northern Cape.

“Most of our water points are in Gauteng — around Hammanskraal, Diepsloot and Tembisa. We only started two new points in the Free State and North West last week,” Rapport quoted Mafumo as saying.

“These ‘ATMs’ are something that can provide an income for the community. We have found that people are willing to pay for something like clean water if they are sure of the continuity of the service.”