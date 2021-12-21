Accessories claimed to “protect” people from the dangers of 5G networks have been found to be radioactive.

The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) is discouraging people from using the products as they could cause harm with long-term use.

Products found to be emitting radiation include a children’s bracelet, branded as “Magnetix Wellness”, and an “Energy Armor” sleeping mask.

“The consumer products tested contain radioactive materials and therefore continuously emit ionizing radiation, thereby exposing the wearer,” the agency stated.

The ANVS warned that any “Quantum Pendant” and “negative ion” jewellery items be stored away safely and that owners should wait for instructions on how to return them.

“Don’t wear it anymore, put it away safely and wait for the return instructions,” the ANVS said.

The ANVS further explained that prolonged exposure to ionizing radiation could cause harmful health effects.

Conspiracy theories have created a demand for “anti-5G” devices and there is no evidence to support the efficacy of these products.

“These products are elaborate theatrics and completely ineffective,” Dublin City University assistant professor of biomedical physics David Grimes told Digital Trends.

“The ANVS has informed all known vendors of these products in the Netherlands that their sale is prohibited and that they must stop trading in these products immediately,” the Dutch regulator said.

There is no evidence behind claims that radio signals from 5G networks are harmful, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) stating that the technology does not pose a threat to human health.

The way radiofrequency energy affects the human body is by heating our tissue.

However, the WHO also confirmed that “radiofrequency exposure levels from current technologies result in negligible temperature rise in the human body.”

Despite this, there have still been attacks on 5G transmitters.

Some conspiracy theories even claim the reason the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus started in China was that the country launched widespread 5G services, while others have argued that Covid-19 symptoms are not caused by the virus but instead by exposure to 5G frequencies.

These claims have been shown to be fallacious.

