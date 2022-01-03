I had my DNA tested — with impressive results

A MyBroadband employee did four different DNA ancestry tests to establish the accuracy of these tests, and the results were very similar.

The employee performed four different DNA ancestry tests — two locally available ones and two ordered from international sources.

South African tests — Be Happy To Be You (BH2BU) and DNAlysis.

— Be Happy To Be You (BH2BU) and DNAlysis. International tests — FamilyTreeDNA and Ancestry.com.

The Be Happy To Be You test can be ordered from the company’s website or from Takealot. The DNAlysis test is only available on their website.

These tests were easy to order and send back, and the results were available quickly.

The test from DNAlysis was the only one that required a blood sample — the rest all used saliva samples.

For the DNAlysis test, you have to wash your hands and then prick a finger using the included lancet. You need to fill up two sampling tips that look like shaped cotton buds with your blood.

The buds must be sealed in a plastic container provided and put in a specimen bag with the consent form.

A collection courier can then be booked for free from the DNAlysis website. We received the result less than two weeks after sending the sample to the company.

The test from Be Happy To Be You was easier to perform. The kit contains two swabs inside plastic containers. You must seal the swabs in the containers after collecting your sample.

These swabs are used to collect DNA samples from the inside of your cheek. The entire kit is sealed back inside the box with information forms and returned with a courier.

The result from Be Happy To Be You was available a month after activating the kit.

The kit from FamilyTreeDNA was ordered from Amazon, and the process was similar to Be Happy To Be You. It had two swabs, each breaking off into a separate container for shipping.

The kit included prepaid return postage, but due to the poor postal service in South Africa the samples have not arrived at FamilyTreeDNA yet for processing.

The Ancestry.com test was the most difficult to obtain as they do not ship directly to South Africa. However, we were able to forward it through a family member in the UK.

The test was the easiest to do. It had a single container into which you spit. This container is then sealed with the included fluid, which preserves your saliva’s DNA for processing by Ancestry.com.

As no return shipping was included, we arranged our own courier to get the sample to Ancestry.com in the UK.

The results were available two weeks after the kit arrived at Ancestry.com.

The three results agreed on the ancestral origin of the person who conducted the tests.

The DNAlysis test results were presented in a 12-page PDF document. It offered some history and a breakdown of the genetic ancestry.

The results also offered a map plot of population groups where the subject originated from, an explanation and the maternal and paternal haplogroup and origin.

The report further approximated a percentage of Neanderthal genetic input to the subject.

The Be Happy To Be You report was a 17-page PDF document. The first part explains how to read and understand the report and deals with some common questions.

The subject’s ancestral contributions are summarised by percentage, and the largest contributors are highlighted on a map.

Each of the regions came with a story attached. The report then explored the maternal and paternal haplogroups and ended with the closest matches allowing for email contact on the GEDmatch database.

The results from Ancestry.com is accessible on their website, with an interactive map showing the ethnicity estimates by region.

The map also showed connections to DNA communities where ancestors came from the same place or cultural group.

The website further allows you to read more history on each region and community and compile reports similar to those from DNAlysis and BH2BU.

Ancestry.com makes it possible to see close genetic matches and explore their family trees if they decide to make this information public.

The three results confirmed that the person was mostly of European descent, although the percentages differed.

This differentiation was mainly a result of how the three tests defined the different regions.

The two local tests used larger areas, with Western and Central Europe being the main contributor on the Be Happy To Be You.

The DNAlysis results showed that the person’s DNA came from Northern and Southern Europe.

The Ancestry.com results provided more fine-grained regions, with Germanic Europe being the main contributor. Scotland, England and Northwestern Europe also contributed to his DNA.

It should be noted that Be Happy To Be You will supply you with your raw genetic data on request. The Ancestry.com website also makes it possible to download your raw data.

DNAlysis does not have an easy way to get your raw genetic data.

The local options will work well if you are looking for the easiest way to get a DNA ancestry test done.

Ancestry.com offers an excellent interface and easy access to data but the lack of shipping to and from South Africa is a challenge.

The FamilyTreeDNA test was easy to get from Amazon but was hindered by the return shipping. Using a separate courier may improve this result.

Be Happy To Be You results

DNAlysis results

Ancestry.com results