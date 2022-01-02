Disband the NCCC and end the state of disaster — Experts furious over South Africa’s contact tracing about-turn

A renowned South African vaccinologist and an infectious diseases expert have come out strongly against the National Department of Health’s (NDoH) decision to pause its plan to stop the contact tracing and isolation of people exposed to Covid-19.

In a circular just before Christmas, the department said estimates had shown that 80% of the nation’s population had past infections providing some immunity, which meant isolation of contacts was no longer justifiable.

“Quarantine has been costly to essential services and society as many people stay away from their work and thus lose their income and children miss on their schooling,” the department said. “We never identify most high-risk patients.”

As a result, it would only undertake contact tracing in cases of cluster outbreaks.

While initially met with praise from health and disease experts, the decision did not last very long.

The department issued another statement on 28 December 2021 in which it withdrew the circular.

The only reason it gave for its change of heart was that it had been inundated with queries from the media, public, and stakeholders regarding the change.

On Twitter, Wits vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi vented his frustration at what he described as an “astounding u-turn”.

“Can only marvel how NDoH once again clutches defeat from the jaws of victory! The reasons why contact tracing and quarantine are futile in the South African context have been detailed,” Madhi stated.

“It might have served some purpose in the distant past and probably still has a role to play where the majority of cases are diagnosed.”

“This is not the case in South Africa, where we identify less than 10% of infections based on reported cases and serosurvey data,” he explained.

Madhi slammed the department’s defence of needing to consult with stakeholders as “devoid of any substance”, reiterating the decision to do away with quarantine and contact tracing was informed by science.

Madhi’s views were supported by the Groote Schuur hospital’s head of infectious diseases and HIV medicine, Marc Mendelson.

“Contact tracing and quarantine in the South African context never worked and is a ridiculous waste of time,” Mendelson stated.

Madhi said the real issue might be the “consistent pattern of decision-making” on the part of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the health department.

They appeared to be appeasing different stakeholders while using the “listened to the scientist” phrase as a “whitewash to impose irrational decisions,” stated Madhi.

Madhi called the shambolic turn of events “simply ludicrous” and slammed the government’s apparent “inability of rational thought”.

“The next step needs to be the dissolution of the NCCC, so that parliament can start exercising oversight on such matters. The current state of Covid does not merit an ongoing state of disaster in South Africa,” Madhi added.