SpaceX scores R1.5 billion military deal

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been awarded a $102 million (R1.5 billion) contract to develop a means of delivering humanitarian aid and military supplies around the globe.

According to a SpaceNews report, the five-year deal is intended to allow SpaceX to demonstrate technologies and capabilities to transport cargo via space.

SpaceNews said that, as part of the rocket cargo programme that the Air Force Research Laboratory spearheads, the contract is the biggest awarded for transporting supplies through space travel.

The rocket cargo programme manager Greg Spanjers told SpaceNews that the deal will help “determine exactly what a rocket can achieve when used for cargo transport, what is the true capacity, speed, and cost of the integrated system.”

Announced in June 2021, the rocket cargo programme aims to leverage the falling cost of heavy launch capabilities that SpaceX — and a few other companies — have developed in recent years.

According to Spanjers, the Department of Defense is “very interested in the ability to deliver the cargo anywhere on Earth to support humanitarian aid and disaster relief.”

The contract does not stipulate which of SpaceX’s rockets or vehicles will be used, but its Falcon 9 rocket and Falcon Heavy has been utilised for military missions in the past.

However, one of the prominent issues surrounding the project is that most areas requiring aid after disasters do not have commercial spaceports.

“We are therefore exploring a wider range of novel trajectories to mitigate overflight issues, exploring a broad range of landing options for austere sites, researching human factors when landing near populations, and integrating a broader range of cargo including medical supplies,” Spanjers told SpaceNews.

He added that the US Air Force intends on bringing other companies into the programme in the future.

