New omicron Covid-19 variant spreading rapidly

A new sub-type of the omicron Covid-19 variant has reared its head and is spreading quickly, according to a Deutsche Welle report.

More than 400 people were infected with the sub-type, dubbed BA.2, in the UK during the first ten days of January, and it has already been detected in 40 other countries.

Denmark is feeling the brunt of BA.2 the most, with 79% of infections detected in the Scandanavian nation.

Denmark is followed by the UK with 6%, India with 5%, and Sweden and Singapore, both with 2%.

The rapid spread of BA.2 has earned it the designation of “variant under surveillance” from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), as it could be more contagious than the original omicron variant.

“It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it’s to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge as the pandemic goes on,” Meera Chand, incident director at UKHSA, said.

“Our continued genomic surveillance allows us to detect them and assess whether they are significant.”

“So far, there is insufficient evidence to determine whether BA.2 causes more severe illness than omicron BA.1,” Chand added.

The UK’s Secretary of Health, Sajid Javid, said the emergence of the new sub-type emphasises the importance of Covid-19 vaccinations.

“I encourage you to give yourself and your loved ones the best protection possible and get boosted now,” he said.

According to the report, there are concerns about the potential recombination of the omicron and delta variants.

German virologist, Christian Drosten of Berlin’s Charite University Hospital, explained that if any of the omicron variants combine with the Delta variant, it could develop an even more dangerous virus.

This is because the Omicron variant’s mutations make it easier for the virus to evade immune defences.

It is feared that combining the variants would bring their strongest features together.

“There is such a thing, it has already been described, you have to fear that something like this could happen at the moment,” Drosten warned.

South African scientists were first to detail the omicron variant in November 2021, and its discovery prompted several nations to close their borders to travellers from South Africa.

South Africa reached the peak of its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections — which was primarily driven by the omicron variant — in December 2021 and exited the wave in January.