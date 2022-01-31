Chinese satellite grapples and pulls other satellite out of orbit

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) successfully grappled and pulled one of its defunct satellites from geosynchronous orbit using the Shijan-21 space debris mitigation satellite, SpaceNews has reported.

ExoAnalytic Solutions detailed the event in a video report after its Global Telescope Network observed the manoeuvre.

Speaking during a webinar by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, ExoAnalytics Solutions’ Brien Flewelling explained that Shijan-21 performed a large burn on 22 January 2022 after docking with the Beidou-2 G2 satellite.

The Beidou-2 G2 satellite failed in orbit shortly after its launch in 2009 and has been drifting since 2010. It is suspected to have fragmented at some point, potentially turning into dangerous space debris that can damage other satellites or spacecraft.

But Shijan-21 managed to “tug” the satellite 3,000km above the geosynchronous belt, where geostationary satellites operate. The distance is well beyond the usual so-called graveyard orbit of 300km.

After undocking on 26 January, Shijan-21 returned to geosynchronous orbit, leaving Bediou-2 G2 behind.

The achievement makes China only the second country after the US with the capability to drastically alter the course of a defective satellite using another satellite.

Shijan-21 was successfully deployed into orbit in October 2021 after being launched on a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

Secure World Foundation’s Washington Office Director Victoria Samson told SpaceNews that there were two contrasting opinions on the achievement.

“You could look at China working to develop the capability to remove inactive satellites on orbit as a way in which it is being a responsible space actor and cleaning up debris that it caused,” Samson said.

“Or you could use the lens that a lot of the US-based China watchers use and say that this could indicate that China is developing an on-orbit offensive capability.”

While China has described it as a space debris mitigation satellite, its developer, the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, has not released details regarding its planned objectives, suggesting that it might also have military stakeholders or objectives.

