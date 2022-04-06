Fixing sinkholes in South Africa — why it can take months and cost millions

Sinkholes like the one that formed right next to the N1 in Centurion in February are becoming increasingly common in South Africa.

That is according to the Council for Geosciences (CGS), which is working with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to fix the hole and reopen all of the lanes on the N1 southbound.

Following the sinkhole’s formation in February, Sanral was forced to close several of the freeway’s lanes.

This was to ensure traffic could move past it safely, as cracks had also started forming in the lanes on the left side of the road.

Sinkholes are not a rare phenomenon in South Africa.

Many sinkholes developed in the far West Rand during the 1950s to 1980s due to deep mining and groundwater abstraction.

Perhaps the most well-publicised and terrible sinkhole occurrence happened in the mining village of Blyvooruitzicht in Carletonville on 3 August 1964, when a 100-metre wide sinkhole swallowed the homes of the Oosthuizen family and their neighbours.

The top part of the highest piece of rubble in the hole was also about 100 metres below the surface, with all the house’s bricks and the family’s car wholly submerged.

Rescue workers gave up looking for the bodies of the Oosthuizen couple, their three children, and their live-in domestic worker, who were sucked in and trapped under the collapsed debris.

Fortunately, the neighbours were not at home at the time of the disaster.

It is estimated that around 38 other people in South Africa have died due to sinkhole occurrences over the past 50 years.

With around 25% of Gauteng underlain by dolomitic rock, a type of limestone highly susceptible to sinkholes, there is an urgent need to manage sinkhole formation to protect people and infrastructure.

The CGS found that around 200 sinkholes had formed in the province during the past five years. Repairing them has cost more than R1 billion.

Sinkholes primarily occur due to one of two factors:

Concentrated ingress of water — Due to leaking underground water and sewerage pipes, stormwater ingress, or leaking swimming pools

— Due to leaking underground water and sewerage pipes, stormwater ingress, or leaking swimming pools Extensive abstraction of groundwater — From large-scale agriculture, mining practices, or domestic groundwater supply (boreholes)

Typically, the water moves through overlying soft materials on the Earth’s surface and seeps into underlying cave systems with dolomitic profiles.

The images below illustrate how a sinkhole is formed.

According to the CGS, sinkhole occurrences can be managed by eliminating or keeping ingress of water or significant groundwater fluctuations within tolerable levels.

“Research undertaken in the late 1990s indicated that sinkhole occurrences can be reduced by as much as 96% by implementing risk management and mitigation measures.”

Once a sinkhole has formed, filling it up and rehabilitating the area around it requires several steps.

Firstly, geologists and geotechnical experts undertake an initial risk assessment to establish the cause and coverage of the unstable area around the sinkhole and the extent to which infrastructure is affected.

“This assessment sets out to determine the immediate mitigation measures to be carried out, such as the temporary evacuation of structures, road closures and traffic diversions, the rerouting of affected bulk infrastructure, the deployment of temporary works as a mitigation measure against further imminent collapse and the demarcation of the area to be investigated in detail,” the council explained.

Next, the appropriate remedial methods are determined, requiring geotechnical stability investigations and the development of engineering designs.

The repair methods can vary from basic solutions to specialised construction activities, depending on the complexity of the particular situation.

It might include using a combination of earthworks and dynamic compaction or deep grouting.

“The purpose of these interventions is to prevent further erosion into the subsurface voids and to repair mobilised materials and damaged infrastructure,” the council explained.

Time and costs

The CGS said that sinkhole remedial work and the duration of the appropriate construction depend on the complexity of the geological profile where the sinkhole formed and the affected infrastructure.

“For complex sinkholes where key infrastructure — like roads and bulk water lines — is affected, repair works typically require specialised methods,” the council said.

“For this reason, it can take up to nine months to improve the subsurface profile and reinstate affected infrastructure.”

The council said repair costs would also depend on the complexity and extent of the required construction work and the affected infrastructure.

“Generally speaking, the cost is determined by the extent of the area requiring remedial work and the strategic importance of the infrastructure affected or damaged by sinkhole-induced ground movement.

Previous media reports have suggested that the repair of the sinkhole near the N1 could vary between R2 million and R20 million.

Sanral previously told MyBroadband it estimates the cost to be in the “tens of millions”.