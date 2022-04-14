Geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday — all the tech it could knock out

Space weather watchers have warned that geomagnetic storms could hit Earth around mid-day on Thursday, following an explosion on the Sun earlier this week.

Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory detected the explosion of old sunspot AR2987 on Monday, 11 April 2022.

The blast sent out a wave of energy in the form of radiation and triggered a coronal mass ejection (CME), an expulsion of plasma and magnetic fields.

This solar material is anticipated to hit Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of over 2 million kilometres per hour, creating a shockwave that compresses the day-side of Earth’s magnetosphere and extends it on the night-side, resulting in geomagnetic storms.

According to a prediction model from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the plasma will hit Earth at around 11:00 UTC, or 13:00 in South African Standard Time.

These storms can cause massive problems for electrically-powered hardware by building up and discharging static-electric charges.

The storms also heat and distort the ionosphere, disrupting long-range radio-based communication and GPS systems.

The GIF below shows the moment of the sunspot’s explosion.

The NOAA’s forecasters expect the CME to cause G2-class geomagnetic storms, which are rated as having “moderate” severity.

Such storms can create voltage alarms on high-latitude power systems and even transformer damage if they continue over long durations.

Under this warning level, the spacecraft operators’ ground control are also advised to correct the orientation of their systems to prevent damage from additional drag in orbit.

SpaceX recently lost 40 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites to a G2-class geomagnetic storm.

While the private space company had instructed the satellites to “take cover” from the storm by orienting to fly edge-on, sensors showed the atmospheric drag increased up to 50% higher than normal launches.

That prevented the satellites from leaving safe mode to begin orbit raising manoeuvres, resulting in re-entry into and burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.

A more pleasant byproduct of geomagnetic storms is the stunning night-sky lights they can produce, known as auroras, often referred to as “southern lights” or “northern lights”.

A G2-class storm could cause auroras visible in the northern hemisphere as far south as New York and Idaho, typically at the 55-degree geomagnetic latitude.

The NOAA’s scales for classification of geomagnetic storm severity max out at G5-class, a storm that could cause massive electrical disruptions, power blackouts, and damage to communications infrastructure across the globe.

Space weather experts have long feared a repeat of a severe solar storm like the Carrington Event, which occurred in September 1859.

The Carrington Event resulted in sparking and fires at multiple telegraph stations, while auroras could also be seen across the globe.

The event was named after British astronomer Richard Carrington, who, alongside Richard Hodgson, observed and recorded the solar flare that suggested the phenomenon was due to an explosion on the Sun.

In that instance, it was believed the CME travelled much faster, managing to reach Earth in just under 18 hours, compared to the days it has taken this G2-class CME.

Now read: US Space Command confirms first interstellar object found that reached Earth