How much cereal you really get in a box

Testing by MyBroadband revealed that cereal boxes give an exaggerated perception of the amount of cereal in the box but that you do get what you pay for.

The size of cereal boxes is a widely discussed topic, with some arguing that oversized packaging creates the illusion that it contains more product.

Others believe the empty space in cereal boxes is used to protect the food product inside from damage.

MyBroadband looked at the empty space of four popular kinds of cereal to assess how much breakfast food there was in each box.

For this experiment, we tested the following cereal boxes:

750g Corn Flakes

600g Rice Krispies

350g Coco Pops

500g Bokomo Bran Flakes

Most of the cereals surpassed the claimed weight on the boxes by a fair margin, while the Coco Pops were precisely correct at 350g.

Due to their rectangular shape, it was easy to measure the boxes and calculate their volumes. The Rice Krispies box was the largest at almost 7 litres.

The Coco Pops box was the smallest at just over 3.2 litres.

To measure the empty space, we emptied the cereal bags into their respective boxes and measured the height from the top of each box.

This test provided us with a measure of how much of the box was filled with the product.

The best performer was Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, which filled up 58% of the box. Bokomo Bran flakes were a close second at 55%.

The Coco Pops and Rice Krispies did not fare as well, filling up only 39% and 36% of their respective boxes.

The table below provides an overview of the weight of the cereal in each box. It also shows how much the product fills the package it comes in as a percentage.

Cereal size comparison Cereal Claimed Weight Actual Weight Box Volume Cereal Volume Percentage of box filled with cereal Kellogg’s Corn Flakes 750 g 758 g 6260 ml 3750 ml 58% Bokomo Bran Flakes 600 g 606 g 6940 ml 2300 ml 55% Kellogg’s Coco Pops 350 g 350 g 3250 ml 1600 ml 39% Kellogg’s Rice Krispies 500 g 510 g 3830 ml 2500 ml 36%

Cereals in the test

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes

Bokomo Bran Flakes

Kellogg’s Coco Pops

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies