Pig hearts transplanted into dead people on ventilators

Surgeons at the New York University’s (NYU’s) Langone Health medical centre have transplanted genetically modified pig hearts into two recently deceased people.

The two animal-to-human transplants, referred to as xenotransplants, were performed over several hours on Sunday, 19 June 2022, and Saturday, 9 July 2022.

The hearts were procured from pigs with ten genetic modifications, including four porcine gene “knockouts” to prevent rejection and abnormal organ growth.

The other six were human transgenes, or “knock-ins”, to promote protein expressions that regulate important biologic pathways that incompatibilities between pigs and humans can disrupt.

The human bodies used were donated and connected to ventilators to support the hearts.

The heart function was monitored for three days following the transplants.

The team said they observed no signs of early rejection in either organ, and the hearts functioned normally with standard post-transplant medications and without additional mechanical support.

“No other investigational devices or medications were used in this NYU Langone Health study,” they added.

In addition, the procurement, transport, transplant surgery, and immunosuppression were aligned with current clinical standards used in heart transplantation.

The team described the accomplishment as the latest advance toward addressing the US’s nationwide organ shortage.

“Our goal is to integrate the practices used in a typical, everyday heart transplant, only with a nonhuman organ that will function normally without additional aid from untested devices or medicines,” said NYU Langone Transplant Institute heart transplantation surgical director Dr Nader Moazami.

“We seek to confirm that clinical trials can move ahead using this new supply of organs with the tried-and-true transplant practices we have perfected at the NYU Langone Transplant Institute.”

NYU Langone Advanced Heart programme director Dr Alex Reyentovich said the field was being moved closer to realising a new supply of organs for people facing life-threatening diseases.

“These are the first steps in developing a deep understanding of the mechanical, molecular, and immunologic aspects of xenoheart transplantation and the feasibility of utilising standard clinical practice and tools to do so,” said Reyentovich.