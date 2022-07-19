James Webb Space Telescope stores spectacular images on a small SSD

The James Webb Space Telescope’s (JWST) first official colour photos were revealed on 12 July 2022, and many may be shocked to know that it stores the images it takes on a relatively small 68GB SSD.

According to IEEE Spectrum, the SSD has enough capacity to store a day’s worth of JWST images — or 57GB of data — but not much more.

Data stored on the JWST’s SSD can be transmitted back to Earth at a rate of 28Mbps via its 25.9Ghz Ka-band link with the Deep Space Network.

At 28Mbps, an entire day’s worth of JWST data can be transmitted back to Earth within four and a half hours.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) uses the specific SSD for a reason.

The JWST is positioned in a location where it is subjected to radiation and operates at a temperature of around -220 degrees Celcius.

Therefore, the SSD, much like the rest of the JWST’s components, must be radiation hardened and withstand near-absolute zero temperatures.

As a result, the SSD used for the JWST isn’t as fast as those customers can buy in a store. However, it handles a significant amount more data than the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Hubble telescope generates one to two gigabytes of data daily, compared to the JWST’s 57GB.

However, NASA estimates that the JWST’s SSD will only have 60GB of capacity by the end of its 10-year lifespan, leaving a minimal margin for data storage as 3% of the drive is used for engineering and telemetry data storage.

