Watch: submachine gun-carrying robotic dog at firing range

A video of a Boston Dynamics-style robotic dog with a submachine gun mounted to its back has been doing the rounds on Twitter, and some say it represents exactly what critics had warned about.

“All the people who laughed off the ‘worrywarts’ years ago for freaking out about the Funny Dancing Robot Dogs ™ should be forced to watch this video once a day for the remainder of the year,” one user who shared the video said.

The video — embedded below — shows the robotic dog firing rounds at targets in a shooting range, and while it seems to struggle to handle the recoil, the concept is concerning.

The dog has to take a moment and a few steps back after bursts of fire to account for the recoil.

According to a Vice report, the dog shown in the video appears to be a UnitreeYusu “technology dog”, which is available through AliExpress for $3,000 (R51,000)

It isn’t clear who developed the gun-carrying robotic dog, but its left flank bears a Russian flag, and the gun itself appears to be a Russian PP-19 Vityaz.

The video was also originally posted on a YouTube channel named Alexander Atamanov.

