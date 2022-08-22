Building your own model rocket in South Africa

Becoming an astronaut and launching into outer space would require you to be one of a select few privileged people in the world, but downsizing that endeavour can still hold great reward for rocket fanatics.

Being a model rocketeer is an exciting hobby that includes building and launching small uncrewed rockets a few 100 metres into the air and returning them safely to Earth.

MyBroadband recently spoke to 50-year-old rocket enthusiast and educator Gerhard Grobler for advice on how to start getting into model rocketry.

Grobler comes from the small town of Meyerton in Midvaal municipality, Gauteng, and offers rocket workshops at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in the Johannesburg CBD.

There, he teaches young students how to construct and launch model rockets. He can also be hired privately to help pupils and others learn the basics of rocket science.

Grobler’s grandfather emigrated from Sumatra in Indonesia, a country with a rich tradition of firework usage in all manner of festivals. Naturally, he gained experience in the workings of these products.

“He and my late brother, Johann, really hit it off with guns and learning chemistry,” Grobler said.

The Grobler brothers also drew inspiration from the model rocket ads on the backs of comic books.

The two loved tinkering with rocket parts, which also led to a few mishaps.

“[We] nearly killed ourselves a few times. But we took the hidings and learned from our mistakes,” Grobler said.

Grobler explained the fundamentals of a model rocket’s workings were quite simple.

Entry-level model rockets typically have a chassis made from basic materials like cardboard, plastic, and wood, with pre-cast parts that the rocketeer assembles themselves.

The smaller versions are propelled by black powder motors, while bigger units use an epoxy-based fuel.

“The burning propellants generate gas that pressurises the inside of the combustion chamber — pushing — wanting a way out. The way out is the nozzle at the bottom,” Grobler explained.

“The gas moving through the nozzle causes an action, and a reaction in the opposite direction, against the forward side. This pushes the motor forward.”

Once the rocket runs out of propellant to burn, it deploys a parachute that brings it slowly back down to the ground for a soft landing.

Grobler said the difficulty of building and launching a rocket changed depending on the kit.

“Some are easy, a child of six can build them without too much difficulty, under supervision,” he stated.

He advised those interested in taking up the hobby to start small with an inexpensive kit.

“Watch videos, learn how the centre of gravity and centre of pressure works, and what it means. Then build your own,” he said.

“You can build your own launch pad and controller or come to a club launch if you are in the Meyerton area.”

Grobler has uploaded some assembly and launch videos on the AeroSpace Research (ASR) Meyerton YouTube channel.

He also sells a range of rockets himself from the RocketStore Meyerton.

For a fully-fledged model rocket, his starter kit begins at R1,200 and includes a rocket kit, motors, launchpad, and a launch controller to ignite the motors.

But those who want to dip their toes before giving it a proper go can also buy the 30cm Springbokkie mini rocket for around R100 or SkyCracker for R150.

For the experienced rocketeers, there is the AMRAAM rocket which measures nearly 2.2m and can fly up to 1km into the sky.

The law-abiding rocketeer

When it comes to flying a model rocket, there are some legal restrictions that potential enthusiasts should note.

Grobler explained the only legally restricted components were the motors and the epoxy-based fuel for bigger models.

According to South Africa’s explosives laws of 1953, it is illegal to manufacture at home and requires a licence to make.

There are obviously also restrictions in place for rocket launch locations.

Aside from getting permission from the owner of the land over which you plan to fly, no model rocket launches may occur within 8km of an airport or wherever a plane or helicopter can be seen flying over.

Grobler advised rocketeers to ask their local fire brigade where they are allowed to fly.

“If they know you are a model rocketeer, nine times out of 10, they will want to watch it fly,” he said.

