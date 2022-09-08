Scientists one step closer to viable nuclear fusion power

Scientists at Seoul National University are one step closer to having a viable nuclear fusion reactor after an experiment saw a fusion reaction last 30 seconds at temperatures exceeding one million degrees celsius.

Yong-Su Na and his colleagues at the South Korean university succeeded in running the reaction at extreme temperatures and keeping the hot, ionised state of matter stable for half a minute, NewScientist reports.

However, the technique will have to be scaled up to produce viable fusion power.

Controlling the ionised matter — plasma — is crucial and is achieved using one of two methods.

Both methods aim to prevent plasma from reaching the reactor walls. If it did, the plasma would cool rapidly and cause significant damage to its containment chamber.

The first method involved using various magnetic field shapes to contain the plasma. An example of this method is an edge transport barrier (ETB).

ETBs control plasma using a sharp pressure cut-off close to the reactor walls, preventing heat and plasma from escaping.

The second is known as an internal transport barrier (ITB), which creates higher pressure towards the centre of the plasma.

However, Na and his team used a modified ITB technique that achieved a much lower plasma density, boosting temperatures at the reactor’s core and lowering them at its walls.

The approach could increase the lifespan of reactor components.

“It’s definitely exciting, but there’s a big uncertainty about how well our understanding of the physics scales to larger devices,” NewScientist quoted Dominic Power from Imperial College London as saying.

Na’s team achieved the sustained reaction at the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research device.

However, Power noted that it could be challenging to achieve on a larger scale using a device like the ITER experimental fusion reactor in France.