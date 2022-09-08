Scientists create solar-powered cyborg cockroaches

A team of scientists from the Japanese research institute Riken have developed a remotely controllable system for cyborg Madagascar hissing cockroaches powered by solar panels on their backs.

Scientists had already developed a system for controlling cockroaches as far back as 2012, but the system Riken’s researchers came up with can supply significantly more power to the small electronics needed to send instructions to the cockroaches.

“Body-mounted energy-harvesting devices are critical for expanding the range of activity and functionality of cyborg insects,” the research team’s paper explained.

“However, their power outputs are limited to less than 1mW, which is considerably lower than those required for wireless locomotion control.”

To overcome this hurdle, the scientists designed a system that combines ultrathin film electronics and an adhesive–nonadhesive interleaving structure to perform basic insect motion.

For additional power, they fitted ultrathin organic solar cells with an output of 17.2 milli-Watts (mW) to the cockroach’s abdomen.

This connects to a wireless stimulation module and battery pack, which sit atop a 3D-printed “backpack” on the cockroach’s thorax.

Ground wires running from the module to the roach’s abdomen and rear appendages deliver tiny electrical impulses to cause it to move in specific directions.

While the development might seem like something out of a crazy science fiction novel, the scientists believe their system could have practical applications.

Among the proposed use-cases were that cyborg insects could be used in urban search and rescue, where it is often difficult or unsafe for humans to enter collapsed structures.

They could also be used to monitor environments and inspect other dangerous areas, like locations with high levels of radioactive contamination.

Cockroaches and many other insects are immune to ionising radiation because their cells don’t divide as often between moulting cycles as other animals.