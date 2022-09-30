First photos of Dart asteroid impact from James Webb and Hubble telescopes

Nasa has published photos from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes showing its Dart spacecraft’s successful crash into an asteroid earlier this week.

The event marks the first time both telescopes were used to observe the same celestial target, Nasa said in a statement on Thursday, 29 September 2022.

The asteroid moonlet Dimorphos was deliberately hit as part of Nasa’s first-ever in-space test for a planetary defence system.

Dart, which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will help scientists determine whether it would be possible to avert a potentially disastrous asteroid impact to Earth.

The space agency said observations from Webb and Hubble together would allow scientists to gain knowledge about the nature of the surface of Dimorphos, and how much and how fast material was ejected by the collision.

Below is the series of images of visible light taken by Hubble during the impact.

Webb and Hubble captured the impact in different wavelengths of light — with Webb’s photos in infrared and Hubble in visible light.

“Observing the impact across a wide array of wavelengths will reveal the distribution of particle sizes in the expanding dust cloud, helping to determine whether it threw off lots of big chunks or mostly fine dust,” said Nasa.

“Combining this information, along with ground-based telescope observations, will help scientists to understand how effectively a kinetic impact can modify an asteroid’s orbit.”

Spectroscopic data from Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph camera will also provide researchers with insight into the asteroid’s chemical composition.

On the Hubble Telescope’s images, ejecta from the impact appeared as rays stretching out from the asteroid’s body.

“The bolder, fanned-out spike of ejecta to the left of the asteroid is in the general direction from which Dart approached,” Nasa explained.

“Some of the rays appear to be curved slightly, but astronomers need to take a closer look to determine what this could mean.”

Astronomers estimate that the brightness of the system increased by three times after impact, and remained at that level for more than eight hours after impact.

