Rocket Lab fails to catch booster with helicopter

A Rocket Lab USA Inc. helicopter failed to catch a booster in midair as it returned from space over the Pacific Ocean.

The problem was related to a “telemetry loss” from the Electron rocket’s first stage during re-entry, the company said in a tweet.

The booster landed in the Pacific Ocean and a recovery vessel will collect it, Rocket Lab said.

This is what test programs are all about – pushing systems to their limit and iterating. We’ll get to the bottom of the telemetry issue and get back out there with the helicopter soon. In the meantime, we’ll be live again in moments for payload deployment of MATS. — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 4, 2022

“Unfortunately it looks like we are not going to bring Electron home dry today,” Murielle Baker, a spokesperson for Rocket Lab, said during a live web stream of the attempt.

Launched at 1:27 p.m. New York time Friday from Rocket Lab’s site in New Zealand, the mission successfully deployed a science research satellite for the Swedish National Space Agency.

The booster was supposed to be retrieved before splashing down in the Pacific — part of Rocket Lab’s system to reuse them, potentially cutting down on costs and time between launches.

In a previous mission, Rocket Lab caught a booster after a return from space, but the helicopter pilot chose to drop the rocket immediately for technical reasons.

Rocket Lab shares rose 1.6% at 2:31 p.m. in New York.