Challenger space shuttle debris discovered by underwater filming crew

Nasa has confirmed that a piece of debris spotted in the sea near Florida by a History Channel film crew is from the destroyed space shuttle Challenger.

Short video clips showing the discovery of the wreckage on the ocean floor were posted by History Channel on YouTube and Twitter.

It shows parts of a 20-foot segment of the shuttle with numerous square-shaped white and orange tiles being investigated by two divers.

When one of the divers asks the other what he thinks the debris was, he answers it was “definitely an aircraft” and that they should talk with Nasa about it.

Nasa studied the footage and confirmed it was part of the Space Shuttle Challenger.

The crew was searching for the wreckage of a World War II-era aeroplane as part of filming for a new series The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters.

Their discovery was the first time wreckage of the space shuttle had been found in more than 25 years.

Nasa has estimated it recovered just under half the shuttle’s debris, weighing roughly 118 tonnes.

The Challenger disaster was the first of two US Space Shuttle Programme incidents in which lives were lost.

The space shuttle was named after a British corvette used for a pioneering global marine research expedition in the late 1800s.

It was the second space shuttle that Nasa sent into space after Columbia.

Its maiden launch was in April 1983, and it carried out eight more flights before disaster struck on its tenth mission on 28 January 1986.

The shuttle’s entire crew of seven astronauts died when Challenger suffered an explosion and broke up just over a minute after launching from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Floria.

The Rogers Commission into the incident later revealed that record-low temperatures on the morning of the launch had compromised the seal of O-rings in one of the shuttle’s solid rocket boosters.

That led to pressurised burning gas leaking out of the booster and causing structural failure of the external tank and disintegration.

The tragedy was filmed and broadcast live by several TV stations.

Although engineers at Nasa and manufacturer Morton Thiokol had flagged the potential danger after seeing ice on the shuttle’s launch tower, their managers overruled them.

The whistleblowers were shunned and vilified when they spoke out against the launch, and again when they testified against Nasa in the presidential commission ordered by Ronald Reagan.

Roger Boisjoly emerged as one of the leading figures who spoke out against Nasa. He warned months before the launch of the potential for disaster, even writing a memo to his superiors in July 1985.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science gave him the Award for Scientific Freedom and Responsibility in 1988.

Boisjoly also left Morton Thiokol in 1988 on disability leave related to post-traumatic stress disorder. He later founded a forensic engineering firm and spoke on leadership ethics.

He died of cancer on 6 January 2012, aged 73, survived by his wife, two daughters, and eight grandchildren.

