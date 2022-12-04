Father of the metric system in South Africa dies

Prof Heinz Prekel, the man at the tip of the spear of South Africa’s transition from imperial to metric measurements, passed away in his home on Thursday. He was 89.

Prekel was instrumental in South Africa’s transition from furlongs per fortnight to grams, metres, and litres.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reports that Prekel died following complications from a fall, with his wife Truida (82) at his side.

South Africa’s switch to the metric system was preceded by replacing the British imperial pounds, farthings, and shillings currency with the decimal-based rands and cents.

According to the report, South Africa’s metrication is considered among the most successful in the world.

Rapport also reported that Prekel wrote a brief summary of his colourful life last year.

Prekel, a physicist, was born to German immigrants who came to South Africa in search of a better future.

In 1939, when he was six, he travelled to Germany with his parents for a visit. The Second World War broke out while they were visiting, and they could only return to South Africa at the end of 1950.

During the war, they frequently went hungry, and Prekel said he could not stomach caraway seeds since then.

He also revealed that he was forced to join the Hitler Youth organisation — and hated it.

“I abhorred it — the attempts to brainwash us. No independent thought was tolerated,” Prekel wrote.

Upon his return to South Africa, he did not have a matric and joined Iscor to qualify as an artisan.

Through a series of fortunate opportunities, which he ascribed to synchronicity, he obtained his doctorate in physics from the University of Pretoria.

When his work on South Africa’s metrication was complete, he attended Unisa’s school of business leadership.

He went on to teach at universities around the world.

Prekel contracted Covid–19 in August, from which he recovered.

However, he suffered a fall at the end of September and received emergency brain surgery. He was in the hospital for six weeks.

In the past two weeks, he was at home, where Truida and two carers assisted him. In November, the Prekels celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.

Prekel is survived by his stepdaughter Lu-Marie Sobey, who lives in Perth, Australia.

