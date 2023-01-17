Scientists successfully test laser system than can redirect lightning

European researchers have successfully tested a terawatt-level laser pulse system that can be used to protect power plants and other infrastructure from lightning strikes.

The laser system can redirect lightning towards a 26-foot (8-metre) rod and can be deployed to protect broad areas of up to 180 metres. It also penetrates clouds and fog.

The system ionises oxygen and nitrogen molecules, releasing electrons and producing an electrically conductive plasma.

The laser fires around 1,000 pulses each second, making it more likely to redirect lightning as it forms.

During testing, which took place between June and September 2021, the research team managed to get lightning to track the beam for around 55 metres before making contact with the rod.

“From the first lightning event using the laser, we found that the discharge could follow the beam for nearly 60 metres before reaching the tower, meaning that it increased the radius of the protection surface from 120m to 180m,” professor Jean-Pierre Wolf said.

This system can have several useful applications in South Africa. With the country’s current electricity crisis, independent power producers are pushing to add energy to the grid using solar and wind generation.

Such a lighting protection system at solar and wind farms could help prevent lightning strikes on critical generation equipment.

The system could also be used to protect South Africa’s coal-fired power stations and could be useful in housing complexes with rooftop solar panel installations.

In May 2022, MyBroadband spoke to insurers Auto & General, Elite Risk, Hollard, and King Price, regarding how solar installations could impact insurance claims.

All of the companies explained that claims would be honoured provided specific protective measures — including surge protectors and lightning arrestors — were in place.

If such a laser-power lightning protection system becomes commercially available, it could provide another barrier to protect household solar installations from lightning strikes.