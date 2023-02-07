Goodbye heaters — UK testing electric infrared wallpaper

Infrared electric wallpaper that can heat homes during winter could soon replace traditional gas and oil heaters.

According to a BBC News report, Hull resident Kris Bilski — an early adopter of the technology — has installed heat-generating infrared wallpaper sheets to save money and make his home greener.

The sheets line the walls throughout his home and are connected to mains power for an electricity supply.

“It makes me happy that I don’t rely on gas,” BBC News quoted Bilski as saying. “It’s a new technology that should help us as a country.”

Bilski said he plans to install solar panels on his roof to save more in the long run and use cleaner energy to heat his home.

The company behind the wallpaper, iHelios, is trialling the technology with landlords that provide social housing in Hull and housing groups in Wales.

The ultimate goal of infrared wallpaper technology is to provide these organisations with a cheaper and greener heating solution.

This infrared technique directly heats solid objects in a room, including humans. It is also controllable via an app, letting users select individual rooms to heat.

As well as not requiring gas, electric wallpaper is also thought to produce better air quality.

Now read: Scientists show off melting robot that escapes from cage