The new spacesuit astronauts will wear on the Moon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Axiom Space have unveiled the new spacesuit its astronauts will wear to explore the lunar South Pole as they undertake the Artemis III mission.

Designed and created by Axiom Space, the new suits will improve mobility for astronauts working on the Moon’s surface.

“NASA’s partnership with Axiom is critical to landing astronauts on the Moon and continuing American leadership in space,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

“Building on NASA’s years of research and expertise, Axiom’s next-generation spacesuits will not only enable the first woman to walk on the Moon, but they will also open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the Moon than ever before.”

NASA selected Axiom Space to manufacture the moonwalking system, including the suit.

It is responsible for designing, developing, qualifying, certifying, and producing the flight training spacesuits and support equipment for the Artemis III mission.

Known as the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), the suit expands on NASA’s prototypes and integrates new technologies, improved mobility, and bolstered protection.

During the reveal event, Axiom Space chief engineer Jim Stein showcased the suit and demonstrated the wearer’s ability to twist, bend, crouch, and squat.

The new design incorporates more joints, particularly in the lower half, making it possible for the wearer to move in ways that were impossible in the older design.

The Artemis III mission will land astronauts — including the first woman — on the Moon to “advance long-term lunar exploration and scientific discovery, and inspire the Artemis Generation”.

Axiom Space and NASA will test the suit in a space-like environment before the mission.