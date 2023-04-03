SpaceX Starship’s maiden voyage will carry Jeep-sized Astrolab rover

A startup named Astrolab has signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX that will see the space firm carry a rover — about the same size as a Jeep Wrangler — to the Moon.

Dubbed the Astrolabs Flexible Logistics and Exploration (FLEX) rover, the company is still building the vehicle and hopes it will one day carry supplies, equipment, and people across the Moon’s surface.

The FLEX rover can travel up to 15 miles per hour (24 kilometres per hour) and carry two astronauts simultaneously. It also has a robotic arm to help load and unload cargo.

“Astrolab’s FLEX will become the largest and most capable rover to ever travel to the Moon,” Astrolab said in a blog post.

“With a maximum combined rover and cargo mass of more than two tons, the FLEX rover is nearly three times the mass of its largest predecessor.”

It added that it has already signed several customer agreements to carry payloads on its first moon mission.

SpaceX is already booking Starship flights despite having not made its maiden voyage as yet.

“This is SpaceX’s first commercial cargo contract to the lunar surface,” Astrolab CEO Jaret Matthews told The New York Times.

He added that Astrolab is one of a few customers booked for the flight that could launch as early as mid-2026.

Matthews said FLEX could assist with building a permanent human presence on the Moon, and the company has plans to expand its scope to include Mars.

“Ultimately our goal is to have a fleet of rovers both on the Moon and Mars,” he said.

“I really think I see these vehicles as the catalysts ultimately for the off-Earth economy.”

