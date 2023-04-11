SpaceX Starship could launch this month

Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX’s Starship rocket is ready for launch, and it could take off in the coming weeks, pending regulatory approval.

The company revealed it was working towards a launch rehearsal this week, with the first integrated flight test scheduled for the following week.

“Starship is ready for launch 🚀 Awaiting regulatory approval,” Musk revealed in a tweet on Sunday, 9 April 2023.

“Starship launch trending towards near the end of third week of April,” he posted a day later.

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft is its flagship rocket designed to take astronauts and payloads to deep space — including the Moon and Mars.

Its components are designed to be reused, and it features SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster to get it off the ground.

SpaceX now requires a license from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to get Starship off the ground.

“The FAA will make a license determination only after the agency is satisfied SpaceX meets all licensing, safety and other regulatory requirements,” The Street quoted an FAA spokesperson as saying.

Although the rocket hasn’t taken its first flight, SpaceX is already booking Starship flights.

In early April, a startup named Astrolab signed an agreement with SpaceX that will see the space firm carry a rover — about the same size as a Jeep Wrangler — to the Moon.

Known as the Astrolabs Flexible Logistics and Exploration (FLEX) rover, the company hopes it will one day carry astronauts, supplies, and equipment across the Moon’s surface.

It can travel up to 15 miles per hour (24 kilometres per hour) and carry two astronauts simultaneously. It also has a robotic arm to help load and unload cargo.

“Astrolab’s FLEX will become the largest and most capable rover to ever travel to the Moon,” Astrolab said.

“With a maximum combined rover and cargo mass of more than two tons, the FLEX rover is nearly three times the mass of its largest predecessor.”