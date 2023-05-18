Virgin Galactic set for last VSS Unity test before launching space tourist trips

Virgin Galactic says its final VSS Unity flight test could launch on Thursday, 25 May 2023, with specialist training starting three days prior.

The test will see the Unity 25 crew make a final assessment of the full spaceflight and “astronaut experience” before commercial flights commence toward the end of June 2023.

The flight test will see six crewmembers — Beth Moses, Luke Mays, Jamila Gilbert, and Christopher Huie, and a flight controller and pilot — take off in the VMS Eve “mothership”.

Virgin Galactic has delayed the rollout of its paid service for some time now, hence the ballpark commencement date, with its most recent hold-up being “fatigue and stress” issues in its four-engine mothership, VMS Eve.

It launched its first fully crewed spaceflight in July 2021, with founder Richard Branson on board.

A successful final flight test could be crucial for Virgin Galactic, with The Verge reporting that it lost more than $200 million in 2022.

It would also help the company compete against Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which is already carrying civilians into space.

According to The Verge, tickets for a flight on VMS Eve cost $450,000 (R8.7 million) each and require a $150,000 (R2.9 million) deposit.

