Brain and spinal implants allow paralysed man to walk again

A combination of advanced brain and spinal cord implants has helped a paralysed man walk again.

Several neuroscientists and neurosurgeons teamed up to achieve the feat, which they published in the Nature scientific journal on Wednesday, 24 May 2023.

The study involved Switzerland’s Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), the University of Lausanne (UNIL), and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL), among others.

They successfully created a wireless brain-spine interface that allowed 40-year-old Dutchman Gert-Jan Oskam to walk by simply thinking of the action.

For 12 years, Oskam had lived with completely paralysed legs and partially paralysed arms following a cycling accident that damaged his spinal cord.

To help him walk again, the researchers implanted Wimagine devices above a region of Oskam’s brain responsible for his leg movements.

These devices, developed by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), decode the electrical signals generated by the brain when someone thinks about walking.

The second primary component was a neurostimulator connected to an electrode array over the region of the spinal cord that controls leg movement.

Head of the Brain Computer Interface division at CEA, Guillaume Charvet, explained that algorithms based on adaptive artificial intelligence methods enable the decoding of brain recordings in real time.

Oskam’s “intentions” are then converted into a sequence of electrical spinal cord stimulations, activating the leg muscles for the desired movement.

The “digital bridge” operates wirelessly between a wearable computer plugged into the Wimagine devices and the neurostimulator, enabling some freedom of movement for the user.

The researchers noted remarkable improvements in Oskam’s sensory perceptions and motor skills, even when the digital bridge was switched off.

Oskam said the simple pleasure of again being able to share a beer while standing at a bar with friends represented a significant change in his life.

The CEA and EPFL have received support from the European Commission to develop a commercial version of the invention through the Onward Medical company.

