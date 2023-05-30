Ingenuity Mars helicopter survives comms blackout

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) re-established communications with its Ingenuity Mars helicopter after six days of no contact.

The team’s chief engineer Travis Brown explained that radio contact was lost for six sols — just less than six days and six hours — after Ingenuity’s 49th flight.

Brown said the communications blackout wasn’t initially a major concern. The helicopter had been “drifting in and out of night-time survival mode,” making daily contact difficult since Sol 685.

This was because the Perseverance Rover had taken a route behind a rocky outcrop, creating a “communication shadow”.

Therefore, a day or two without contact wasn’t of concern to the team.

However, once the Perseverance Rover moved to another location, the Ingenuity helicopter still couldn’t be found.

Around this time, the team started worrying about the lack of communication from Ingenuity.

“Poor telecom performance was seen as a plausible explanation, but there were reasons to doubt it,” said Brown.

“In more than 700 sols operating the helicopter on Mars, not once had we ever experienced a total radio blackout. Even in the worst communications environments, we had always seen some indication of activity.”

On Sol 761, the team received a simple ACK (acknowledgement) response from the helicopter, and it received a similar signal the following day, with little else.

Staff realised that the ridge separating Ingenuity and Perseverance presented a challenge for radio communication. Perseverance moved towards its next location to correct this, but Brown said this created new problems.

“It is extremely important for Ingenuity to stay ahead of Perseverance while moving through the narrow channels of the Jezero delta,” he wrote.

Therefore, it became critical that the team get the helicopter moving again.

“Relying on the helicopter’s onboard pre-flight checks to ensure vehicle safety and banking on solid communications from the rover’s imminent proximity, the team uplinked the flight plan,” Brown wrote.

“It would be an understatement to say that the helicopter team was relieved to see the successful flight telemetry in the Sol 763 downlink the following morning.”

