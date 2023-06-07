“We are not alone” — US intelligence officials back revelations about recovery of entire alien vehicles

A decorated former US intelligence officer has submitted detailed classified information to the US Congress and Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) about top secret government programmes which have recovered suspected alien vehicles.

The Debrief was first to report about the complaint submitted by 36-year-old David Charles Grusch, who received clearance from the Pentagon to go on the record about the issue in early April 2023.

Grusch alleges that the government, its allies, and defence contractors have recovered partial fragments or entire non-human vehicles for decades.

The origin of these vehicles has been determined to be exotic — from non-human, extraterrestrial or other unknown intelligence.

His findings stem from hundreds of pages of transcriptions of multiple hours of recorded classified information shared by insiders in the programmes.

That included specific data about the materials from which the recovered vehicles were made.

Vehicle morphology analysis and material science testing showed the craft had unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures unlike anything discovered on Earth.

“We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities,” Grusch stated.”The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

Grusch previously served in Afghanistan and worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

Between 2019 and 2021, he was the NRO’s representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

From late 2021 to July 2022, he co-led the NGA’s unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) analysis.

Grusch’s character “beyond reproach” — and more insiders coming forward

In recent years, the occurrence of UAPs, also called unidentified flying objects (UFOs), has turned from a subject of conspiracy theories to requiring official US government investigation.

However, much of that discussion has focused on UAPs likely originating from countries other than the US, and not that they might not be from Earth at all.

Retired Army Colonel Karl E. Nel, who is currently an aerospace executive, characterized Grusch as being “beyond reproach”.

Grusch has also received backing from several other intelligence officials since he received clearance to go on record.

Furthermore, several insiders with knowledge of the programmes have come forward thanks to new protective provisions in the US’s latest defence appropriations bill.

Among them is United States Intelligence Community generational officer Jonathan Grey, who has top secret clearance in his role at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

In that capacity, analyzing UAPs has been at the core of his responsibilities.

“The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone,” Grey said.

“Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us.”

It remains to be seen how the US Congress and ISIG will deal with the seemingly explosive revelations.

According to renowned Stanford University professor of pathology, Dr Garry Nolan, analyzing the supposed vehicles and the exotic materials they are allegedly made from could lead to fantastic scientific breakthroughs.

“What might be represented here could be hundreds of technology revolutions ahead of us,” said Nolan.

“It could be more transformative for humanity than what the microprocessor accomplished. Imagine what we could do with even a grain of knowledge about how they operate.”

Grey warned it is precisely for this reason that secrecy around the vehicles’ discovery has been necessary.

“Potential technological advancements may be gleaned from non-human intelligence/UAP retrievals by any sufficiently advanced nation and then used to wage asymmetrical warfare,” he said.

“However, it is no longer necessary to continue to deny that these advanced technologies derived from non-human intelligence exist at all or to deny that these technologies have landed, crashed, or fallen into the hands of human beings.”

