Cleaner ruins decades of research by turning off freezer

A college in New York is suing a cleaner’s employer after they ruined decades of research by turning off a freezer, Times Union reports.

The cleaner — who the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) alleges is improperly trained — reportedly switched off the freezer to mute “annoying alarm” sounds.

The research explored photosynthesis and could have had a meaningful impact on solar panel development. RPI’s attorney Michael Ginsberg estimates it will cost $1 million (R18.6 million) to recreate.

The lab freezer contained several cultures, stored at -80°C, that formed part of a research project on photosynthesis.

“People’s behaviour and negligence caused all this. Unfortunately, they wiped out 25 years of research,” Ginsberg told Times Union.

The cleaner was employed by Daigle Cleaning Systems and worked at the college for several months in 2020 when the incident took place.

An alarm sounded a few days before the freezer was unplugged, indicating that the temperature in the freezer was fluctuating. However, according to the lawsuit, the specimens were still viable at that point.

This all occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning repairs could not be completed for at least a week, and RPI assures that it took precautions to preserve the cultures and explain the alarm.

This included putting up a sign explaining where the alarm was coming from and how to mute it without turning off the freezer.

On 17 September 2020, the cleaner turned off the circuit breaker, causing the freezer’s temperature to rise. The specimens couldn’t be salvaged.

“[A] majority of specimens were compromised, destroyed and rendered unsalvageable demolishing more than 20 years of research,” the lawsuit states.

