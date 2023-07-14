Nasa’s Perseverance Rover finds more evidence that Mars might have supported life

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa) Perseverance Rover discovered evidence of organic compounds in Mars’ Jezero Crater.

In the study, published in Nature, the research team says the presence of preserved organic matter on Mars can provide critical insight into the planet’s carbon cycle and the potential for it to have hosted life in its history.

Organic compounds primarily comprised of carbon and hydrogen are the building blocks for all life as we know it.

However, evidence of the compounds that researchers found could have been synthesised in non-biological ways.

“They are an exciting clue for astrobiologists since they are often thought of as building blocks of life,” study co-author Joseph Razzell Hollis told Newsweek.

“Importantly, they can be created by processes not related to life as we know it, and so organic molecules are not evidence of life on their own without sufficient extra evidence that cannot be explained by non-biological — or abiotic — processes.”

The rover spotted the compound using the Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals (Sherloc) tool.

The instrument maps organic molecules and minerals on rock surfaces.

The Perseverance Rover has been exploring the Jezero Crater since February 2021, and researchers believe it is one of the most likely regions to have once hosted life on the planet.

This is because its geography features what is believed to have once been an ancient lake with a river delta that once flowed into it.

